Lander and Riverton volleyball results from October 7-8

(Fremont County, WY) – There was plenty of 3A West volleyball in Fremont County last weekend. Both Riverton and Lander are entering the final stretches of their seasons with a meeting between the two rivals set for October 20th.

Here is how Lander and Riverton faired this past weekend.

Lander Valley (1-3)

Fell to Worland 3-2; 13-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 15-13

Fell to Lovell 3-2; 25-20, 25-15, 10-25, 19-25, 15-12

Fell to Powell 3-0; 25-13, 25-22, 25-7

Defeated Thermopolis 3-0; 25-9, 25-18, 25-17

Riverton (1-1)

Defeated Green River 3-1; 25-17, 25-12, 23-25, 25-19

Fell to Evanston 3-1; 25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20

Both teams will continue conference play this week with Riverton on the road Thursday against Rock Springs. They will also host undefeated Kelly Walsh Friday. Lander will have their senior night this Friday when Lyman comes to town. Volleyball regionals for the Lady Tigers and Lady Wolverines start October 28.