Lady Wolverines pick up first win

The Lady Wolverines broke into the win streak with a 49-44 win over Rawlins Friday afternoon in the Bill Strannigan Classic. In the second game of the day they fell to Cheyenne Central 63-38. The Lady Wolverines finish the tournament Saturday afternoon against Cheyenne East.

The win snapped an 11-game losing streak for Riverton dating back to a 33-26 win over Lander back in January.

Riverton put together two solid middle quarters in breaking open a tight game against the Lady Outlaws.

Paizley Jackson on a post move – h/t Randy Tucker

Paizley Jackson led the cause with 26 points, including 10 of the 13 in the opening period.

Riverton led 13-11 after the first quarter but jumped to a 25-17 lead at the half and bumped that to a substantial double-digit margin 38-24 at the end of the third.

They couldn’t maintain the lead and Rawlins crept back in late in the contest. The free throw line was the difference in the game with Riverton hitting an impressive 22 of 26 while Rawlins converted only six of 19. Savannah Morton drove the lane – h/t Randy Tucker

It was the first win for first-year head coach Mike Bozner.

Jackson again led the Lady Wolverines against the Cheyenne Central Indians with 19 points.

Central took an early lead and pounded away inside for a 30-18 halftime score.

Any hopes of a Riverton comeback were shattered behind 26 fast-paced points by the Indians in the third period.

RIVERTON 13 12 13 11 – 49

RAWLINS 11 6 5 20 – 44

Riverton – Taelyn Leseberg 3 3-4 9, Savannah Morton (1) 0-0 3, Wetu Cloud Horse 1 2-4 4, Hailey Engstrom 1 5-5-6 7, Paizley Jackson 7 12-13 26, Taytem Tyra 1-2 1. Totals 12 (1) 22-26 49

Rawlins – Omelia 7 0-3 14, Ka. Omeila 2 (2) 1-2 11, Davidson 1 4-6 6, France 1 2-3 4, Skidgel 0-2 0, Scheel 2 (2) 0-5 10. Totals 13 (4) 6-19 44

RIVERTON 8 10 10 10 – 38

CHEYENNE CENTRAL 15 15 26 7 – 63

Riverton Leseberg 3 0-1 6, Cloud Horse 1 3-6 5, Cami Paskett (1) 1-2 4, Engstrom 1 0-1 2, Jackson 4 (3) 2-4 19, Tyra 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 (4) 4-16 38

Central – Gerig 4 (1) 0-0 11, Newton 1 0-0 2, Shoopman 1 0-0 2, Wade 1 (1) 3-6 8, Tempel 6 (1) 3-6 18, Kelly 5 (1) 0-0 13, Newton 1 0-0 2, Maguire 3 1-1 7. Totals 22 (4) 9-13 63