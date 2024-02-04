Lady Wolverines fall to visiting Star Valley

The Lady Wolverines fell 54-38 to the Star Valley Lady Braves Saturday afternoon at home. The loss leaves Riverton with a weekend split after Friday’s blowout win over Jackson Hole.

Riverton played with more confidence than they have displayed most of the season but still had problems getting the ball inside and with perimeter turnovers. Paizley Jackson and Taytum Tryra battled for a loose ball – h/t Randy Tucker

If these two teams played 10 times, Riverton could likely win four of the games, the cards just didn’t fall for the Lady Wolverines, or the shots on most possessions either.

Tied at 7-7 late in the opening period Star Valley rolled on a 5-0 run to end the quarter leading 12-7. Paizley Jackson forced a shot through tight Star Valley defense – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton played one of their best quarters of the season going back and forth with the Lady Braves and trailed just 26-20 at the half.

The wheels came off in the third period with Star Valley taking the ball inside repeatedly and spreading at 15 15-point period among five different players. Taelyn Leseberg shot from the perimeter – h/t Randy Tucker

Wetu Cloud Horse worked hard in the paint getting shot attempts from rebounds off missed perimeter shots, but her lone basket along with a trey from Taelyn Leseberg were the only points from the floor in the period.

Savannah Morton snagged a loose ball as Paizley Jackson chased – h/t Randy Tucker

A flash of offensive brilliance highlighted the final minutes of the game when Taytum Tyra blocked a shot, sending the ball to Savannah Morton who hit Jackson in stride for a quick transition basket. Hailey Engstrom was fouled – h/t Randy Tucker

Jackson scored 21 to lead the Lady Wolverines.

RIVERTON 7 13 8 10 – 38

STAR VALLEY 12 14 15 13 – 54

Riverton – Taelyn Leseberg (2) 0-0 6, Wetu Cloud Horse 2 1-4 5, Paizley Jackson 4 (1) 10-13 21, Lexi Taylor 1 0-0 2, Timbree Mathill 1 0-0 2, Hailey Engstrom 1 0-0 2, 1 0-0 2, Taytum Tyra 0-2 0. Totals 8 (3) 11-17 38

Star Valley – Kenlee Engelhardt 1 2-4 4, Sheridan Coles 2 (1) 2-4 9, Bailey Erickson 4 (1) 0-0 11, Kambree Johnson 1 0-0 2, Katie Dandridge 1 (1) 0-0 5, Emily Dana 4 (2) 1-2 15, Mack Christiansen 4 0-2 8. Totals 17 (5) 5-12 54

