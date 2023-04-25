Lady Tigers spilt season series against Powell; Tigers fall in sudden death

(Powell, WY) – It came down to the wire for both the Lady Tigers and Tigers Friday afternoon against Powell. The Lady Tigers were looking to complete a sweep against fourth-ranked Powell while the Lander boys were looking to pull off a big upset against the second-ranked Panthers.

The Lady Tigers were in another tight contest against the Lady Panthers. It was a top-five match with Lander ranked second in Class 3A. In the last contest between the two teams, Powell had a costly penalty for a penalty kick for Lander which they converted in the final was 3-2. That would be the same score but teams traded sides of that final score.

Delenay Sullivan got the scoring started in the 31 minute of the match having the ball go pass a defender and the goalie to make it 1-0 going into the half. The second half saw Sullivan with her second goal in the 57th minute of the match after Powell scored earlier. The Lady Panthers would get a quick answer after in a deep shot behind the 50-yard line after the kickoff. The winning goal came in the 63rd minute when the Powell scored on a corner kick to take the win 3-2.

The Lander boys faced their fourth-ranked team in a week and the second time against Powell in six days. Both teams would battle for every opportunity they could get to put the ball in the net. After regulation it was 0-0.

3A Soccer has a shootout instead of overtime in the 4A level. Lander and Powell both went 4-5 in the shootout meaning it went to sudden death. The chance to steal one game and pull off a upset was in the grasp of the Tigers. However, Lander would miss the first sudden death score meaning Powell had a chance to survive. They would convert and get the win. Cody Elliot block a shot in the shootout. (h/t Rebecca Brantz from Paintbrush Photography)

The Lady Tigers fall to 2-4 while the Tigers are 1-5 on the season. They will take on Pinedale on the road Tuesday afternoon before playing Lyman on Saturday.