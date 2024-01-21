Lady Cougars vault into Northwest Lead

The Lady Cougars vaulted into a tie for first place in the Northwest Class 2-A with a pair of runaway wins this weekend. Friday at Shoshoni they started slow but a 24-0 run broke open the game for a 59-22 Wind River win. On Saturday at home in Pavillion, it was more of the same, with Wind River off to a slow start before pulling away from Greybull 64-38.

The wins moved the Lady Cougars to 2-0 in league play, tied with the Lady Grizzlies of Rocky Mountain.

Shoshoni fell 40-14 at Cowley on Saturday afternoon against Rocky to drop to 0-2 in the conference.

Megan Harris tried to steal the ball from Madisyn Arneach – h/t Randy Tucker

Friday the Lady Blue played well early, trailing by just four points after one period and down only 21-16 at the half.

The first-period highlights went to Shoshoni sophomore Brenna Metzler who hit a towering baseline 3-point shot as the buzzer sounded to end the opening period.

Wind River’s full court, “CHAOS” style pressure limited the Lady Blue’s shots but they hung in anyway. The Lady Cougars couldn’t find the range despite repeated steals and open shots. Karina Frederick tossed the ball inside over Memphis Dolcater – h/t Randy Tucker

Shoshoni hit the first shot of the second half to make it interesting at 21-18 but the wheels came off the wagon after that.

Wind River rolled on a 20-0 run with Karina Frederick hitting a buzzer beating trey to end the third period with the Lady Cougars solidly in the lead 47-20. Natalie Walker drove inside – h/t Randy Tucker

The final highlight of the contest went to a trio of Wind River girls with Natalie Walker snagging a rebound and firing a bullet pass to Frederick, she turned and hit Amanda Jenkins for a full-court, no-dribble fast break. Allison Tidzump on the fast break – h/t Randy Tucker

Jenkins had a great night, leading the Lady Cougars with 17 points, including a pair of 3-point shots. Walker added 13 and Frederick 10, each with a 3-point shot. Allison Tidzump rounded out the double-figure scoring with 11.

Jonae Spoonhunter set up for a 3-point shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Metzler led Shoshoni with nine points. Emma Miller took a jump shot – h/t Randy Tucker

SHOSHONI 7 9 4 2 – 22

WIND RIVER 11 10 26 12 – 59

Shoshoni – Brenna Metzler 3 (1) 0-0 9, Alexis Bacon 1 0-0 2, Morgan Donelson 1-2 1, Madi Ramage 1 0-0 2, Megan Harris 3 2-2 8. Totals 8 (1) 3-4 22

Wind River – Karina Frederick 3 (1) 1-2 10, Natalie Walker 4 (1) 2-4 13, Amanda Jenkins 4 (2) 3-4 17, Emma Miller 1 0-4 2, Madiysn Arneach 2 1-2 5, Allison Tidzump 4 3-4 11, Delany Gambler 1-4 1. Totals 18 (4) 11-24 59