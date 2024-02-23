More

    Lady Cougars to the semi-finals over Lady Eagles

    St. Stephen’s scored first to take a 2-0 lead, but that was it until late in the second period as the Lady Cougars of Wind River rolled on a 50-0 run to blow open the game. Wind River won 74-23 in a game featuring a running clock the entire second half.

    The running clock via the mercy rule is only allowed in the second half but accidentally ensued in the second period.

    Game officials were made aware of the situation when the buzzer sounded during a free throw indicating the end of the second quarter. After a brief discussion, they put two minutes back on the clock and the game was played with traditional timing.

    The Lady Cougars style of full court, chaotic play was too much for the Lady Eagles. The game turned into a layup drill for Wind River.

    Madi Arneach paced the Lady Cougars with 18 points, Amanda Jenkins tallied 13 with Natalie Walker and Allison Tidzump each adding nine.

    Tajia Moss tallied a dozen for St. Stephen’s.

    Wind River plays Kemmerer at 3 pm in the first semi-final game of the day at Wolverine Gym while the Lady Eagles are up early to play Greybull at 8:30 am in a loser-out game.

    Wind River      34 29 14 7 – 74

    St. Stephen’s   2    4 11 6 – 23

    Wind River – Karina Frederick 2 0-0 4, Natalie Walker 2 (1) 2-4 9, Amanda Jenkins 3 (2) 1-2 13, Tanaya B (1) 1-2 4, Emma Miller 2 0-4 4, Madi Arneach 9 0-0 18, Phoenix H 1 2-2 4, Allison Tidzump 2 5-8 9, Delaney Gambler 3 1-2 7. Totals 24 (4) 14-24 74

    St. Stephen’s – Ranelle Pappan 1 3-6 5, Tajia Moss 3 (1) 3-4 12, Faylene Ridgley 3 0-3 6. Totals 7 (1) 6-13 23

