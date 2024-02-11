Lady Cougars make it 8 in a row

The fifth-ranked Wind River Lady Cougars are the hottest team in Class 2-A girls basketball celebrating an eight game win streak after taking a pair of conference games last weekend.

Friday Wind River rolled over rival Shoshoni 53-28 and then took a 60-48 win over Greybull in Big Horn County on Saturday. Emma Miller blocked a shot by Morgan Donelson – h/t Randy Tucker

The Class 2-A Northwest championship is on the line this Friday in Cowley when the Lady Cougars take on the Lady Grizz. Both teams swept Shoshoni and Greybull. Wind River took a 10-point win over Rocky in January at Pavillion in a row for the Lady Cougars.

Delaney Gambler and Natalie Walker challenged Madi Ramage – h/t Randy Tucker

Chaos pure and simple describes the Wind River play this season. They come at opponents hard, don’t worry about fouls, and disrupt play like a short circuit in a rainstorm. Brenna Metzler was closely guarded by Amanda Jenkins – h/t Randy Tucker

Shoshoni is young this season and when their freshman and sophomore guards were able to break the press they were often trapped in the corners by the taller, more aggressive Wind River players. Karina Frederick hit a layup – h/t Randy Tucker

The Wind River front line of guards Karina Frederick, Amanda Jenkins, and Natalie Walker swarmed the Lady Blue guards and when they tried to work inside, 6-1 post Emma Walker was waiting along with aggressive, hard rebounding forwards Allison Tidzump, Madi Arneach, Jonae Spoonhunter, and Delany Gambler Alliison Tidzump was closely guarded by Madi Ramage – h/t Randy Tucker

In the second half, Wind River flirted with engaging the running clock via a 40-point lead, but when the margin reached 36 early in the fourth period on a Walker layup Shoshoni came to life on a 9-0 run.

Kaylor McConnaughy was double-teamed by Madi Arneach and Jonae Spoonhunter – h/t Randy Tucker

Brenna Metzler hit a trey for Shoshoni and Kaylor McConnaughey, Memphis Dolcater, and Megan Harris all hit from close range to stop the mercy rule.

Frederick led Wind River with 16, Walker had 13, and Spoonhunter 11. Jonae Spoonhunter was fouled by Brenna Metzler – h/t Randy Tucker

Metzler led Shoshoni with 10 including a pair of 3-point shots.

WIND RIVER 19 14 19 6 – 58

SHOSHONI 7 4 7 9 – 27

Wind River – Karina Frederick 6 (1) 1-3 16, Natalie Walker 4 (1) 2-2 13, Jonae Spoonhunter 5 1-3 11, Ember F 1 0-0 2, Emma Miller 1 0-0 2, Madi Arneach 3 0-0 6, Allison Tidzump 2 0-2 4, Delaney Gambler 1 2-4 4. Totals 23 (2) 6-14 58

Shoshoni – Brenna Metzler 1 (2) 2-2 10, Kaylor McConnaughey 1 0-0 2, Memphis Dolcater 1 1-4 3, Macy Kasper 1-2 1, Morgan Donelson 1 (1) 0-0 5, Megan Harris 3 0-3 6. Totals 7 (3) 4-11 27