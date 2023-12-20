Lady Chiefs survive late Wind River rally

Rallies always start with a hustling play. With 6:11 remaining in the game, Wind River’s Natalie Walker made a diving play, flying out of bounds on the far side of the court but knocked the ball back into the waiting hands of teammate Amanda Jenkins. Jenkins hit a layup that cut a once huge Wyoming Indian lead to single digits, and the game became very interesting. Karina Frederick drove by Deja Felter – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lady Chiefs prevailed 72-67, but it wasn’t nearly as easy as it looked to be in the early going.

Head coach Aleta Moss entered the game with a 6-1 record after suffering the team’s first loss last Friday at Tongue River 49-41.

Elianna Duran fought against tough defense by Alison Tidzump and Madisyn Arneach – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyoming Indian jumped to a huge early lead and had the Lady Cougars down by 17 at the half 49-32. They bumped the margin to 21 in the early third period.

Two seniors had stellar scoring nights for Wyoming Indian with Taya Dixey and Shy Killsontop scoring 28 points each. Dixey hit four 3-pointers, and Killsontop three, accounting for seven of the Lady Chiefs treys on the contest. Amanda Jenkins scored on layup as Camilla Brown defended – h/t Randy Tucker

The Wyoming Indian girls usually shoot well in Pavillion at the Cougar gym. Their shots rained in from all points on the arc, and their pressure defense gave Wind River problems throughout the opening half. Madisyn Arneach scored between Shye Killsontop and Elianna Duran – h/t Randy Tucker

First-year girls head coach Justin Walker brought the CHAOS style his boys were known for to the Lady Cougars this season and they’re running more effectively and playing their own style of pressure defense.

After what looked to be a possibly running clock situation, the game turned into a classic.

Wind River freshman Madisyn Arneach had a great game, scoring 16 to lead the team. Jenkins had 15 and Allison Tidzump 10. Deja Felter worked a crossover on Karina Frederick – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lady Cougars didn’t shoot as well from the perimeter as their guests did. Most of Wind River’s points came in transition or on short follow shots.

Wind River hit just three 3-pointers. Karina Frederick, Jonae Spoonhunter, and Tidzump accounted for those long-range baskets.

Momentum shifted to Wind River in the final minutes. Arneach and Jenkins hit layups to cut the score to 63-58 prompting a Moss timeout. Jonae Spoonhunterlooked for an open teammate – h/t Randy Tucker

It didn’t have much effect on the sway of the game.

Killsontop hit a free throw to bump the score to 64-58, but Arneach hit another layup and Frederick hit her trey with 2:35 remaining in the game to make it a one-point contest.

A quick 23 seconds later freshman Delaney Gambler connected on a pair of free throws and the Lady Cougars led 65-64. Alison Tidzump and Karina Frederick sandwiched Elianna Duran – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lady Chiefs rolled on a 6-0 run to regain the lead. Dixey hit a huge 3-pointer and Elianna Duran scored on a layup to preserve the win.

Last weekend in Sheridan County Wind River played three close games, beating Big Horn 51-38, but losing to Wright 56-49 and Tongue River 60-53.

The Lady Chiefs had their initial loss to Tongue River but beat Wright in overtime 48-43, blew out Big Horn 62-22, and edged Greybull 51-46.

WIND RIVER 15 17 14 21 – 67

WYOMING INDIAN 26 23 12 11 – 72

Wind River – Karina Frederick 1 (1) 0-0 5, Natalie Walker 3 1-2 7, Amanda Jenkins 6 3-5 15, Jonae Spoonhunter 2 (1) 1-4 8, Emma Miller 2 0-0 4, Madisyn Arneach 6 4-5 16, Allison Tidzump 3 (1) 1-4 10, Delaney Gambler 3-4 3. Totals 23 (3) 12-20 67

Wyoming Indian – Michaela Hiwalker 1 (1) 0-0 5, America Oldman 1 0-0 2, Deja Felter (1) 0-2 3, Taya Dixey 7 (4) 2-3 28, Elianna Duran 3 0-0 6, Dionne Ferris 0-2 0, Shye Killsontop 5 (3) 9-12 28. Totals 17 (9) 11-19 72