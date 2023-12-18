Lady Blue to 5-0 in overtime Donnybrook

You don’t win many games when you score just three points in the first 27 minutes of a 32-minute high school basketball game. In the strangest game played in many years, the Lady Blue of Shoshoni edged a good Kemmerer team 16-14 in overtime to cap a 3-0 weekend at their home invitational tournament.

Earlier Shoshoni handled Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow 45-20 and ended the tournament Saturday with a 51-18 win over Meeteetse. Abigail Jennings drove by a Kemmerer defender — h/t Randy Tucker

Abigail Jennings connected on a 2-point shot in the first period, then Shoshoni went silent from the floor until halfway through the final period of regulation.

A single free throw in the third period by Morgan Donelson was the only other test of the home side of the scoreboard until late in the game.

Kemmerer wasn’t much better, leading just 7-2 at the half and only 9-3 at the end of the third period. You couldn’t say the Lady Blue roared back since there isn’t much roaring in a game where turnovers more than doubled points by both teams, but they did play tenacious defense and displayed a fighting spirit that refused to concede the contest. Megan Harris took a third-period shot – h/t Randy Tucker

A pair of 3-point shots from Jennings and Morgan Donelson and a follow shot by Madi Ramage erased the Kemmerer lead, knotting the game at 11 with 53 seconds to play. Neither team could generate a good shot in the final minute, and the improbably low-scoring game extended into a four-minute overtime. Memphis Dolcater took a close range shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Shoshoni took the lead on a second Donelson 3-pointer and a short shot by Jennings then held on as Kemmerer missed five close-range shots in the final two minutes of the game.

The three wins extend Shoshoni’s unbeaten streak to five games this season, with a single game at Big Piney on Tuesday before the culmination of the 2023 portion of the schedule. Morgan Donelson corralled a loose ball – h/t Randy Tucker

SHOSHONI 2 0 1 8 5 – 16

KEMMERER 5 2 2 2 3 – 14

Shoshoni – Memphis Dolcater 0-2 0, Abigail Jennings 2 (1) 0-2 7, Morgan Donelson (2) 1-2 7, Madi Ramage 1 0-4 2. Totals 3 (3) 10 16

Kemmerer Martinez 2 (2) 0-0 10, Skidmore 2 -0-0 4. Totals 4 (2) 0-0 14