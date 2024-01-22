Kilpatrick received the 2024 ‘Outstanding Conservationist Award’

(Dubois, WY) – Steve Kilpatrick, vice president of the National Bighorn Sheep Center Board, received the Wild Sheep Foundation‘s 2024 “Outstanding Conservationist Award” at Thursday night’s Conservation Night Banquet in Reno.

“WSF’s Outstanding Conservationist Award recognizes an individual for outstanding, exemplary, and long-term contributions to wild sheep conservation and management,” they said in a post. “The Award was given to Kilpatrick for his career and tireless work with Wyoming wild sheep.”

The Award was accepted on Steve’s behalf by Katie Cheesebough, Executive Director for Wyoming WSF, WSF’s Kevin Hurley, and Mychailia Clark, Outreach Coordinator for the National Bighorn Sheep Center in Dubois.

Kilpatrick has had a 45+ year career involving wild sheep, wildlife, and Wyoming’s wildlands.

Congratulations!