Jumping June! So much to do at the Riverton Branch Library!

Mark your calendars, set a reminder, Friday June 16th catch “Field of Dreams” for our first Movies on the Lawn. Then June 24th, see the pioneer, time traveling documentary concert “Romancing the West”

Even if you aren’t from town the Riverton Branch Library has plenty to offer! Out-of-towners can stop by the Library for free tickets to the Riverton Museum. (Limited tickets.)

For more information on all of the amazing things the Riverton Branch Library offers call 307-856-3556, check out our Facebook, or stop by!