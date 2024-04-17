Join us for Sci-Fi Cinema at the Dubois Library on Saturday, April 20th! 

This movie matinee kicks off at one o’clock, and popcorn will be provided by the Dubois Friends of the Library.

The Movie: Underwater

Rated: PG-13

Disaster strikes more than six miles below the ocean surface when water crashes through the walls of a drilling station. Led by their captain, the survivors realize that their only hope is to walk across the sea floor to reach the main part of the facility. But they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures that no one has ever seen.

When: Saturday, April 20th at 1 o’clock

Where: Dubois Library – 202 N 1st St

Phone: (307) 455-2992



FCLS is licensed through Swank Movie Licensing USA.

This post is sponsored by a generous grant from the Fremont County Library Foundation.