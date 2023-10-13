Join Our Team: Exciting Career Opportunities at Fremont County School District #25!

Are you ready to make a positive impact on the future generation, work in a dynamic environment, and join a passionate and dedicated team of educators and staff? Look no further! Fremont County School District #25 is currently on the lookout for multiple positions to be filled, and we’re eager to welcome talented individuals who share our commitment to education and community. If you’re ready for a rewarding career in education and other support roles, we want to hear from you.

Current Job Openings

Ready to be part of the Fremont County School District #25 family? Check out our current job openings and apply today here. We are looking for candidates to fill various positions, each crucial in shaping the educational experience of our students and maintaining the excellence that defines us.

Paraprofessionals – Do you have a passion for working with students and supporting their educational journeys or working with kids with special needs? We’re looking for paraprofessionals to assist our teaching staff in the classroom and build relationships with our amazing kids.

Transportation: Bus Drivers (will train on CDL) – Love driving and working with students? We offer CDL training to qualified candidates who want to become our valued bus drivers.

Food Service Substitutes – If you are looking for a flexible schedule (morning hours) plus getting to work with students in a non-classroom setting in the school, we need substitutes in our food service team.

Custodian Substitutes – Join our custodial staff in maintaining a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for our students and staff.

HR Manager – Are you an experienced human resources professional with a passion for education? Consider applying for the role of HR Manager in our district.

Special Education Teacher (IDEAL) at 4-5th grade building – We’re looking for a dedicated special education teacher to join our team and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our exceptional students.

Academic Coach at RHS – Do you have a gift for mentoring and guiding students towards academic success? Our Academic Coach position at Riverton High School might be your calling.

Teacher: Native Language – Are you passionate about preserving cultural heritage? Join us as a teacher specializing in native languages.

Join Us Today

Fremont County School District #25 is more than just a place to work; it’s a community dedicated to education, growth, and making a difference in the lives of our students. If you’re passionate about education, motivated to inspire, and eager to contribute to a brighter future, we encourage you to explore our current job openings and apply today. Join our team, and together, let’s shape the future for our students and our community.