Jim Burton named Lander Valley Tigers Head Football Coach

(Lander, WY) – Former Evanston Red Devils football head coach Jim Burton was recently named the head coach of the Lander Valley Tigers. The news was first reported by Wyoming-Football.com.

Burton was Evanston’s head coach for four seasons with a record of 8-27. He will take over the Tigers football program after John Scott retired last season. In the post from Wyoming-Football.com, he said, “We are looking to build the success from the previous staff.”

Burton also coached in Utah prior to Evanston and coached at the middle school level.

The Tigers will face off against Evanston on the road on September 15. County 10 will report more on this story as it develops.