Jadell Hovander, APRN-CNP offers a different kind of healthcare

Jadell Hovander, APRN-CNP, is the founder and primary care provider at Haven Direct Health, located in Riverton, Wyoming. He is passionate about providing innovative healthcare services to his patients and has been in the healthcare industry since 1997. Jadell graduated from Central Wyoming College with an associate’s degree in nursing and later attended the University of Utah, where he received a Bachelor of Biology with a minor in Chemistry. He went on to complete a Bachelor of Nursing and a Master of Nursing – Adult Gero Nurse Practitioner from the University of Cincinnati.

Jadell’s passion for health care started at a young age. Growing up, he was surrounded by healthcare professionals in his family, and he began working at Riverton Memorial Hospital a few days after his 19th birthday. Jadell finds the field of health care to be fascinating, and he loves helping people improve their health. However, he found that the traditional primary care model had too much bureaucracy and did not allow him to spend enough time with patients to truly make a difference. That’s why he founded Haven Direct Health, a Direct Primary Care practice that focuses on providing patients with unlimited primary care appointments without co-pays, list plus labs, list plus medications and list plus supplies.

Jadell’s bedside manner is unique. He considers himself a teacher at heart, and he likes to ensure his patients understand why he prescribes a particular treatment or medication. He believes that patients who understand why they are doing something and how it will improve their health are more likely to follow through with treatment plans.

At Haven Direct Health, Jadell sees patients for a wide range of health concerns, including annual wellness exams, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, micronutrient deficiencies, depression, anxiety, ADD, Asthma, Upper Respiratory Infections, UTI, Tobacco cessation, ED, Testosterone Deficiency, reflux, allergies, skin infections, sports physicals, weight loss, and blood work. He is proud that he can address multiple problems in each visit, saving time and money for patients.

Jadell is also an avid fly fisherman and gardener, and he loves to spend time outdoors with his family. He has four children and enjoys being involved in the community. In the future, Jadell plans to add more providers to Haven Direct Health and continue innovating in the field of primary care. He is committed to breaking down the healthcare “silos” that prevent efficient and innovative healthcare and is looking for more subscribers to drive his initiatives forward.

We are happy to do health care a little bit differently. Doing things differently can take a while to wrap your mind around. Come meet with us to chat about how we can help you.

