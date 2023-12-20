In loving memory, Steven Patrick Enos

Steven Patrick Enos, 52, has gone to the other side of the camp from his home December 14, 2023. Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club at 10:00 A.M. Wake will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. Officiating will be George Wells Jr. of Johnstown, Wyoming. Burial will follow at the Chief Washakie Cemetery in Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Steven was born to Theodore John Enos Sr. and Rachel (Whiteplume) Enos on September 19, 1971, in Lander, Wyoming.

Steven was born and raised by his parents on the Wind River Reservation, growing up in Johnstown Valley, having attended school at Wind River. Steven was a quiet, humble man who kept to himself. He loved to listen to music, be with family, go fishing and was always on a hunt for a new fishing spot. Steven had a deep love for his NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs.

He is survived by his children, Michael Enos Sr., and James Marc Wagon, and his daughter, Chiamura Surrell; his grandchild Michael Enos Jr.; siblings Darwin (Margaret) Enos, Sr., Daniel, Rebecca Lynn Enos, Theodore (Jennifer) Enos Jr.; uncles, William “Billy” Whiteplume and Terence (Gail) Enos; aunts, Lucy (Phillip) Mesteth Sr., Judith Large, Emily Niedo, Sharon Joy Ortegon; nephews, Darwin Jr., Thomas Surrell, Aiden Enos, Theodore III, Isaac Mesteth; nieces, Ardis Enos, Jocelyn, Rianne, Solome, Neniah, Ada, LaMya Mesteth, Isabella Mesteth, Cortona Mesteth.

Preceding him in death was his father, Theodore John Enos, Sr.; mother, Rachel (Whiteplume) Enos; maternal grandparents, Burt Whiteplume Sr. and Ada (Waterman) Whiteplume, paternal grandparent, James Louis Enos and Eva Mae (Felter) Enos; Burt Whiteplume Jr., Francis :Frenchie” Whiteplume, Lupe Whiteplume, Bernadette Whiteplume, Richard Whiteplume, Joe Waterman, Ina Potter, George Antelope, Sara Whiteplume, Sara Whiteplume, Phillip “PJ” Mesteth Jr,. Richard “Skipper” Burns Jr., Burt Whiteplume III, Aaron “Elmo” Perry, Savannah Mesteth, Dorcas Enos, Audrey Enos-Sage, George Enos Sr., Joel Enos, Norman D. Enos, Particia Enos-Iron, Pamela Enos, paternal great grandparents George (Lizzie Sellers) Enos, Charles (Dorcas Earle) Felter; Maternal great grandparents, Pete and Salome Whiteplume, Joe Waterman Sr. and Lucy Reed.

We apologize if we have left anyone out during our time of loss.

