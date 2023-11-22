In loving memory, Shawn Ware

Shawn Ray Ware was born June 20th, 1962 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the Kiowa Indian Hospital to Carol Jean Hunter and Biological Father Charles Slinker. He was raised by Lehman Ware, Sr. His Sunset was November 20th, 2023. He was enrolled with the Kiowa Tribe, and proud of his Delaware and Caddo decent. He was a strong believer in his spiritual and traditional ways. He graduated from Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma. He graduated from Haskell Indian Jr. College where he received his Associates Degree and also attended the University of Wyoming.

Shawn married Claire St. Clair, on July 13, 1984. Their children are Stanford Charles Ware “Doobie” (Sammi), Dylan Al Ware “Dill” (Braylee), Rollin Fox Ware “Rollin” (Whitney), Jade Leon Ware “Jader” and Brooke Allen (Katherine). Oldest Granddaughter Inila’le Ware, Cynthia C. St. Clair (Josie), Kynlee Red-Fawn Ware, grandsons Jayce Landon Ware, Cyan Joseph Ware, Keenan Avery Ware, Lennix Leon Ware.

Shawn enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as many other hobbies. He was well known for being an artist, photographer, and painter. He spent a lot of time hunting, fishing, kayaking, and riding his Harley. Shawn loved to bead, cook, make chokecherry wine and was an amazing craftsman & landscaper. He was also known to be a horseman, along with being a dancer, singer, and drummer. He also was a great announcer/MC for Pow-wows, Rodeos, and Indian Relays. He was also a huge fan of the Oklahoma Sooners. For work, Shawn wore many hats including being an art educator/teacher, teaching sign language, truck driving, Sho-Rap Firefighter, oil field hand, heavy equipment operator and a cultural consultant to the Grid United SS Project for the Kiowa Tribe.

He is survived by his siblings Sharon Sebert of Edmond, OK; Vincent McCarthy and wife Elaine of San Marcos, CA; Lyndrith “Hooter” Ware and wife Valerie of Ethete, Wyoming; Jacqueline “Bobo” Ware of Anadarko; Denise “Judge” Horse and husband Gary “Ardy” of Anadarko; Monique “Q-ball” Ware and companion Juan Perez of Lawton, OK; LaDonna “Tuffy” Parton of Anadarko, OK; Derith “Punky” Secondine and husband John of Anadarko, OK; Lucy Slinker of Tulsa OK. Lance “Chan” Ware of Anadarko, OK Lehman Ware Jr “Junior” and wife Jenna of Albuquerque, NM. Sisters Lucy Slinker, Dolly Slinker, Dorena Slinker and brother Leon Slinker. Three aunts; Judith Hunter-Ware and companion Terry Ware of Anadarko, Karla Forbes of Semmes, Alabama; and Gayla Ahtone, of Ardmore, OK; Carolyn Hunter of Edmond, OK; Three uncles; Jackie Hunter of Oklahoma City; Terry Hunter and wife Sharon of Anadarko, OK; and Robert Alexander of Burns Flat, OK. One grandma Mattie Botone of Anadarko, OK.

Shawn was preceded in death by his parents Lehman & Carol, Uncles Richard “Dickie” Hunter, Dennis Hunter, Leon “Porky” Hunter, Mikey Hunter, James Hunter Sr. and aunt Teresa Hunter. Niece Tasha Jean Ware and nephews Gerald Killsfirst and Benjamin Arguello; Grandsons Caeden Neil Tartsah and Kendon Pahn-mye Cozad. His aunt LoDema “Okie” Hunter. Also brother-in-laws, Brian Parton and Rick Sebert.

Pallbearers: Jayce Ware, Cyan Ware, Kalijah St.Clair, Khilen St.Clair, Marley Ware, Jordan Barraza Jr., Shane Burson.

Honorary Pallbearers: Eugene Coulston, Charlie White, James Coulston, Dennis O’neal, Veron “Peewee” Rooks, Sterling Jones, Frank Tillman, Stanford Sandy St. Clair, Alfred Burson, Lehman Ware Jr., Henry Pevo, Darrell O’neal, Hays Lajuenesse, Kevin Ferris Sr., Dion Francis, Neland Crawford, Eldon McCarthy, Steve Aragon, TJ Tartsah, Tyus Parton, Mosiah Ware, Turning-Star Friday, Nathan Friday, Joe Cozad, Russell Sebert, Isaia Dobson, Jeremy Hunter, Byron Ware, Dustin Tartsah, Eli McAdams, Travian Parton, Jay Cozad, and Dave Hines, Tyler Ware.

Wake Services: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00pm. Wyoming Indian High School, Ethete, WY. We will then bring him home for the night at 57 Shipton Lane, Fort Washakie, WY.

Funeral Services: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Wyoming Indian High School, Ethete, WY. Feast to follow at Blue Sky Hall, Ethete, WY

Officiating: Arlen Shoyo

Interment: White Plume Cemetery, Ethete, WY

– Please forgive us if we forgot anyone during this time of mourning.

Advertisement