In loving memory, Rose Marie Brown

Rose Marie Brown, 77, of Ethete died in Ethete on February 8, 2024. The Wake will begin 5pm, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, in the St. Michael’s Mission, Ethete, Wyoming. The Funeral Service will be 10 am, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, also in the St. Michael’s Mission, Ethete, Wyoming. Burial will follow in the Armour Family Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.

We are saddened to announce the passing of Rose Marie Brown, Indian Name is Walks for Woman—Hei’ Iseetnesei. Rose Marie Armour Brown passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 8th at her home in Ethete, Wyoming from a lengthy illness.

Rose was born on April 14, 1946 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Virginia Armour Antelope. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Brown & GilbertMcCabe, Rhonda & Larry McCabe, Lori Manoz, Debra Antelope & Delores Cadotte, Michelle & Cheryl Wheeler; sons, Jerry & Byron Shavehead; sister, Gloria Antelope. Rose has many nieces, nephews, grandkids, & other relatives in Wyoming, Washington, Montana & South Dakota.

Rise is preceded in death by her husband, Patton Brown; sons, Darrell James, Thomas Antelope; daughters, Brenda & Jolene Antelope; grandson, Robert Antelope; sisters, Louise & Dorothy Antelope, Barbara Coulson; brothers, Bruce Armour, George Antelope, Charles Moss, Eugene & Moses Friday.

Rose attended schools at Mill Creek and Graduated High School at Chilocco Indian School in Oklahoma and Cosmetology school in Dallas, Texas.

Rose enjoyed old western shows & Movies, watching cartoons with her bird Greenie. She enjoyed all kinds of music, and also enjoyed spending time with family especially her sister, Gloria. Rose Marie was a very devoted mother, sister, auntie, and grandma.

Rose Marie will be greatly missed by family and friends.

My apologies if we forgotten to mention any other families, relatives, & friends.

