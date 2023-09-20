In loving memory, Ronald Warner

Ronald was born in Hannibal, Missouri to Ronald Theadore Warner and Pamela Sue (Woody) Warner Spann.

He graduated high school in Evanston, Wyoming.

He was a lover of life and also very kind and generous in nature.

He loved fishing, bowling, moto cross, and working with his hands to build things.

He worked at the tire store, worked on oil rigs, and had his own lawn service that he and his Uncle worked at.

Ronald has 3 brothers: Theodore Warner, Jamie Warner and Cory Spann, as well as one sister, Bobbie Jo Warner.

He is preceded in death by his baby brother, Jamie Warner; father, Ronald Warner; niece, Ashley Warner; nephew, Shane Warner

He has one living niece, Sarah Peirce and her Boyfriend Josh; nephew Justin Warner and wife Hannah; and great nephews, Camdon and Waylon Warner.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM in the Chapel at Hudson’s Funeral Home (680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander) on Saturday, September 23, 2023.