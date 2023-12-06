In loving memory, Patricia Forton (Walter)

Patricia Forton (Walter) of Lander, Wyoming went home to be with the Lord, after a long illness, on December 4th, 2023 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Pat, daughter of Frederick and Evelyn (Schaub) Walter, was born in Suttons Bay, Michigan on June 9th 1938, into a large family of 10 siblings.

Her childhood was filled with helping on the family farm, which engrained in her a strong work ethic. This is where she also learned many of the skills she spent the rest of her life using. Those that she liked using the most were her cooking/baking and making holiday traditions special for her loved ones. She attended Suttons Bay High School, where she graduated in 1955.

Pat met the love of her life and married Robert Forton on October 20th, 1956. Bob and Pat had the first addition to their family in 1957 when their first son was born, who was followed by 3 more boys and a girl. They had several hardships throughout their years together including the house they lived in completely burned down. But the smile on Pat’s face and the joy in her heart never left as they just “made it work.”

The couple’s love for the outdoors and adventure led them to moving their family to Lander, WY in 1972. Shortly thereafter, they bought a house and started a construction business called Forton Drywall. She was the chief bookkeeper for the family business. Pat started work at Lander Valley High School as a cook, where she worked for several years. Pat and Bob finished raising their children at the house that they purchased when they moved to Lander. Pat later started a new secretarial career at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where she worked until retirement.

Pat loved helping others and volunteered for several causes, some being Abba’s house, Care and Share Food Bank, organizing funeral dinners at the church, and Good Samaritan Meals. Pat would take every opportunity she could find to help others or give advice to her kids and grandkids, most would call her a “saint and a prayer warrior.”

When she was not working or volunteering, Pat loved spending time with her beloved family. Some of the activities she truly enjoyed were family BBQ’s, camping, family vacations, walks, crafting, gardening, and baking. She also loved reading from the Bible and strengthening her relationship with the Lord. One of her favorite Bible verses was Psalms 119:105 “Thy word is a lamp at thy feet.”

Pat always looked forward to each holiday where her friends and loved ones would come to her house and celebrate. Every Christmas holiday, the family would gather at the house for “Cookie Baking Day.” This is a cherished memory for her loved ones. She enjoyed cooking, playing games, conversing and just being with the family. There was never anything less than a full spread laid out for everyone to enjoy.

Pat is survived by her husband and life long partner, Robert Forton, her 5 children William (Debbie) Forton, Jess Forton, Jim (Teri) Forton, Debbie (Wilbur) Barry, Joseph (Susan) Forton, and her 9 grandchildren Melanie Seekins, Robert Weber, Matthew Weber, Shari Pearson, Christy Forton, Jeffery Forton, Jamie Humple, Katie Forton, and Brilee Forton, along several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings, and three daughter-in-laws. There will be a private family service held at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.