In Loving Memory of Stephanie Vinson

March 1, 1974 – September 10, 2023

Stephanie Vinson, a woman of remarkable resilience and boundless spirit, departed this world on September 10, 2023, leaving behind cherished memories and an indelible legacy. She was born on March 1, 1974, in a small town, Lander Wyoming, where she learned many of life’s lessons that she carried through the rest of unfortunately too brief of life.

Stephanie’s family, including her loving parents, Susan and Dennis, and her devoted brothers, Ryan and Brett, were the cornerstone of her life; just as she was theirs. Their bond was unbreakable, and her passing leaves an irreplaceable void in their hearts.

Stephanie’s earliest days were marked by an unforgettable incident – on her very first day of kindergarten at Northside Elementary. While she waited outside the school, she noticed all the other kids had been picked up by their parent but she was still waiting. Her Dad somehow mistook the pick-up time, so she waited patiently, without fear, until her Dad came to pick her up. Stephanie would frequently tease Dad about forgetting her, but she always knew, Dad may arrive late, but he would always be there for her. That knowledge and trust of Dad’s support helped her to develop patience and resilience that would define her life’s journey.

Steph, as she was frequently called, attended Northside and Southside elementary schools and Starrett Junior high. We have heard from and are truly thankful for many of her life-long friends she made and kept since her youth. Hearing them share memories of Steph has consoled our broken hearts. She eventually graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1992 and ventured out into the world with a sense of adventure that was uniquely hers. Stephanie’s journey led her to Utah for college and then on to various jobs in both Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado. She fearlessly embraced every new adventure, every unfamiliar face, and every challenge life presented her with. Success was a constant companion on her journey, even when it was not immediate, she was resilient and patient.

Like her Dad, her career path eventually led her to become a manager for several credit unions, with her final role being at Beehive Credit Union in Rexburg, Idaho. Her brother Brett would often joke that she was the only one in the family smart enough with numbers and money to follow Dad’s career path and she excelled and thrived in the Credit Union industry. In Rexburg as a Credit Union Branch Manager, trainer, and loan officer, she not only excelled professionally but also found a place to call home She lived in Rexburg Idaho since about 2008, and we have been blessed to here from her many friends in Rexburg. .She bought a home in Rexburg entirely on her own, a testament to her independence and strength.

Steph was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout her life she had the opportunity to serve and share her testimony within her local ward and Stake with the youth, the primary aged children, and the women’s group known as the Relief Society. From early age, she learned the importance of Christ and church from her mother and learned by her example to serve not only in the church but whenever she could.

Stephanie’s infectious giggle and radiant smile welcomed all who crossed her path, leaving a lasting impression of warmth and acceptance. Her ability to make everyone feel loved and valued was one of her most endearing qualities, and was a trait she learned from her loving mother. She touched the lives of countless people, no matter how briefly they knew her, and she will be profoundly missed. As we bid farewell to Stephanie, we are left with a void in our hearts that can never truly be filled. With heavy hearts, we lovingly return her to the embrace of God, from whom she came.

She was a very active supporter of the March of Dimes and other cancer related charities as she was touched by the medical miracles that allowed her mother to overcome two bouts of cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Stephanie’s honor to one of these charities, as she always had a heart for helping others.

Funeral services will be held on September 25, 2023 at the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 653 Cascade, Lander, Wyoming, 82520 with a viewing beginning at 10am followed by a Celebration of Life at 11am. A brief burial ceremony and prayer will be help at Mount Hope Cemetery. A light meal will be provided afterwards back at the Church Building, and the family looks forward to hearing from all those who were able to come to remember Stephanie’s life.

Rest in peace, dear Stephanie. Your legacy will forever live on in our hearts.

