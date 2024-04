In loving memory, Mary Jean Lee (Spoonhunter)

Mary Jean Lee (Spoonhunter) was born in Ft. Washakie, WY on May 2, 1950 to Verna Louise Amos (Loneman) and John Spoonhunter.

She passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 6, 2024 in Riverton, WY.

Mary moved with her family to Idaho in 1964. Living in Lewisville, Monteview, Rigby, and Idaho Falls.

Mary met Anslem R. Lee in May of 1968. After Dating for awhile, Mary and Anslem were married on June 20, 1969.

Out of the marriage, Mary and Anslem had three children: Alice Deann Lee (Moss), Anslem E. Lee, and Darren Jay Lee.

Mary and Anslem moved back to Wyoming in September of 1978 making her home outside of Lander, WY.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Anslem R. Lee; son, Anslem E. Lee (Katie Addison); grandchildren, Anslem A. Lee (Kellie Lee), Whitney J. Ware (Rollin Ware), Elizabeth M. Lee (Brian TwoCrow), Jaquilyn M. Lee, Jamie Sienna Lee, Jahmya Adani Lee, Kasey Greyson Lee, Darryk Hunter Lee, Quentin Charles Lee, Sierra Rivers Lee & Isaac Darren Lee; Emiree Sky Tidzump, Kolten Klay TwoCrow, Kyah Layne TwoCrow, Airyka Jean Lee, & Tyann Berlynn Lee; sisters, Alvena Augustine, Peggy Loneman, Anna Loneman, Karen (Daniel) C’Hair, Willie C’Hair, Alrita (Alvin) Talksdifferent, Tillie Sage, Haroldine Whitewolf, Joetta Brown; nieces, Verna (Tynan Bearcomesout), Rosemary (Courtney) Loneman, Anna Fletcher, Bobbie C’Hair, Naomi C’Hair, Tarrissa Spoonhunter, Dora & Roberta Spoonhunter, Courtney Piper, Katrina Fightingbear (Dakotah), Nellie SittingEagle, Emmaline Yellowfox, Anastasia Yellowfox, Theresa Jones; nephews, Vern Spoonhunter, Herb Augustine Jr. (Brittney), Steve Amos, Cameron Piper, Cory Piper, Frank SittingEagle, Charlo Yellowfox Jr., Blaine Yellowfox, Louis Yellowfox, George Lee Jr., Ronald Lee, Billy Lee, Brian Lee, Grant Fletcher Jr.; nieces, Deborah Lee, Sheila Lee, Darla Amos; brothers, Harold Amos, Vern I. Spoonhunter Sr., Marlin Spoonhunter, Theron Spoonhunter, Shannon Amos, Max Dice, Charlie C’Hair, Julian C’Hair, Ivan Yellowman, Gordon Yellowman; sister-in-law, Carole Lee; brother-in-law, Frankie Lee; nieces and nephews, Quiana Piper, Keko Piper, Mila Piper, Keano Piper, Zarek SunRhodes, Cali WhiteBird, Dwight Spoonhunter Jr., Ryu Spoonhunter, Ziya LittleThunder, Kaylum Piper, Gavyn Piper, Leah Piper, Janae ChargingCrow, Jade ChargingCrow, Jude ChargingCrow, John ChargingCrow Ferlon Willow Jr., Juwan Willow, D’andre Augustine, Awndrell Augustine, Darian Augustine, Herb Augustine III, Dinayla Augustine, Ammy Augustine grandchildren, Charlie Benally, Charlie Benally, Calsie Augustine; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Augustine; great-great grandchildren, Luke Spoonhunter, Nellie Whiteplume, Roberta Whiteplume.

Preceded in death by her mother, Verna Louise Loneman; stepfather, Charles Loneman; father, John Spoonhunter; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Lee; father-in-law, Joe Lee; brothers, Robert Joe Spoonhunter, Jesse Ray Amos, Randall Loneman; daughter, Alice Deann Moss (Duane Moss); son, Darren Jay Lee; grandchildren, Josiah Aiden Lee & Jasmine Louise Lee; sister-in-law, Alice Lee; brother’s-in-law, Tsosie Tony Lee, Robert Lee, Geroge J. Lee, David Lee, Herbert Augustine; aunts, Nancy Dice Yvonne Amos, June Yellowman (Everett); uncles, Leonard Amos, Murriel C’Hair, Charlene Yellowfox, Orin Yellowman, Arthur Yellowman; nieces, June Ann Benally, Barbara Lee; nephews, Charlie Augustine, Patrick Yellowman, Ivan Yellowman Jr., Kurt Augustine, Michael Fletcher; granddaughters, Marisa Chenoa Spoonhunter, Jordan Wahtomy.

The all-night wake will begin on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Blue Sky Hall from 7:00 P.M. until 8:30 P.M. where Mary will then be moved to the family home (23 Sand Hills Rd. Lander, Wyoming 82520) until 9:00 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The funeral service will take place at Blue Sky Hall at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 13, 2024.