In loving memory, Gerald Schneider

Gerald Edward Schneider (known as Jerry to family and friends) was born on June 27th 1937 in Spokane Washington at Deaconess Hospital. He went home to be with Jesus on April 19th 2024 in Riverton, Wyoming. He is preceded in death by his parents Otto and Gladys (Kichmaster) Schneider.

Jerry graduated from Berkeley High School in Berkeley California, and was a Typesetter in the Printing Industry, becoming certified in 1961. He was active in the Navy Reserves until his discharge in 1962. When the printing industry began to change with the addition of computers, Jerry became a part of the sales team. As more changes began to happen, Jerry went back to school and worked for himself as a Licensed Home Inspector. Through the years, Jerry also spent a little time as a realtor.

Jerry and Carol (Lugar) were married on July 7th 1956. They lived in California (Albany, Berkeley, and Richmond) where they raised their three children. In 2001 Jerry and Carol made the move to Riverton Wyoming to settle into “retired” life.

Jerry was an avid fisherman (river, lake, or stream) and hunter (Elk, Deer, Antelope, and even a Moose!). He also enjoyed carpentry, finishing the bathroom downstairs in the basement and building a pantry as well. He was very “handy” and could fix just about anything he put his mind to! Jerry liked to read and carried around his “list” of books that he had already read, and the ones he was always on the search for.

Jerry found his “Wyoming” family at Neighborhood Alliance Church in Riverton. He deepened his faith, found fellowship in serving, and was Grandpa to many! He found much joy in being a greeter (always bent down to greet the children), usher, serving communion, and working on numerous building projects. He loved, and loved caring for his church family!

Some words that could be used to describe Jerry are: hardworking, loyal, compassionate, stubborn, emotional, and patriotic. Some things that you might have heard Jerry say are: “see you later” (never good-bye), “who’s having more fun?”, and “you talking to me? (kid)”. Either with tears in his eyes, or with a big smile on his face…

Jerry leaves behind his wife Carol; daughter Janet (and Rick), sons Neil (and Donna) and Jeff (and Jenny); grandchildren Tiffany, Darcy (Mitch), Megan (Cody), and Joel (Lauren); and great-grandchildren Keegan, Gavin, Claira, Sydney, and Owen.

Please join family and friends as we Celebrate Jerry’s life on Saturday June 8th @ 11am at Neighborhood Alliance Church 4440 Riverview Rd. Riverton, Wyoming. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to Neighborhood Alliance Church www.rivertonalliancechurch.com in Jerry’s honor.