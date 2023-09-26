In loving memory, Margret Ida Linnell

Margret Ida Linnell Passed on 9/20/2023

Margaret McClellan Linnell was born February 4, 1933 in Casper to John Ernest and Beatrice Elizabeth McClellan. She was the fourth child of the family having three sisters and one brother, one sister was born the following January 1934. The family was homesteading on Elk Horn Flats north of Riverton and had moved from Douglas the previous year.

Margaret graduated from the Riverton High School in May of 1952 and had worked in Cody the previous two summers. After graduation she worked for Sheppard Motor Co. in Casper, The County Extension Office in Lander and finally the Wyoming Game and Fish Department where she was one of the office managers she retired in 1999.

Margaret and Roger Linnell were married on April 4, 1954 and continued to live in Lander. They had two children a daughter Sue and son Johnny. She enjoyed needlework, gardening and reading.

She is survived by her son Johnny and his wife Leane of Riverton, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Husband Roger one daughter Sue, her mother and father, brother James and three sisters Jackie, Kitty and Betty.