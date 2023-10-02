In loving memory, Luis Jr Villasenor

Luis Villasenor Jr, 47

Luis Villasenor Jr passed away September 29, 2023 at his apartment in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Luis Jr, an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribes, was born on January 29, 1976 to Luis and Paulette (Wetchie) Villasenor in Blackfoot, Idaho. He was raised in Pingree, Idaho where he attended schools in the Snake River School District. He later completed his GED.

In his free time, he liked to spend time with friends and family. He always liked to lend a helping hand when needed, whether it be a friend, family, or stranger. He enjoyed listening to music and cruising in his car. He loved Indian Tacos and made special trips to Fort Hall for them.

He recently attended Sage Hill Trucking school and completed his Commercial Driver’s License training and became a certified CDL truck driver. His last truck driving job was with Hillman trucking in Shelly, Idaho.

Luis Jr is survived by his parents, Luis and Paulette (Wetchie) Villasenor of Pingree, Idaho, a sister Juanita (Sidney) Farmer of Fort Hall, Idaho, and two brothers Arnulfo Villasenor, Pingree, Idaho and Victor Villasenor, Idaho; nieces and nephew, Graciela (Ryan Ignace) Ramirez, Sydney Jane Farmer, Arnulfo Jr Villasenor, Dalylah Villasenor, and Anevei Villasenor. He is also survived by many other numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and other family members in Wyoming, Texas, Mexico, and Idaho.

Luis Jr is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Ben and June Thelma (Tarness) Wetchie and paternal grandparents Benjamin and Maria (Gutierrez) Villasenor.

Family and friends may attend a Traditional Native American Prayer Service that will be held on Friday October 6th, 2023 at 10:00 am at Sacajawea Cemetery in Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Advertisement