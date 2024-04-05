In loving memory, Linda Lucille Anesi Radman

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Lucille Anesi

Radman at the age of 99. Her life began on February 5, 1925 at the Anesi Ranch in

Dead Man’s Gulch 6 miles south of Lander. She was the 5 th of 6 children of Remo and

Rose Anesi. She grew up on the Ranch, rode the range, worked the cattle, and loved

living in the most beautiful place on earth. She loved her life, which she says was a

series of miracles. Linda graduated from high school at 16, and never had the

opportunity to go to college, but that didn’t stop her from having a remarkable life.



Linda was misdiagnosed with MS when she was 18. Her doctors told her not to plan on

getting married, or having children. She was expected to live only into her 30s. She

wasn’t going to have any of that, and after being sent home from the Mayo Clinic in a

wheelchair, she taught herself how to walk, got married to a man she loved to dance

with, had 3 children, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. All were her pride and

joy.



She met the love of her life, Tony at a community dance, and married him in June of 1948. They had three children, Catherine, Tony Jr., and Mary. She always said the

greatest accomplishment of her life were her children.



She was both an accomplished mother and business owner/partner with her husband,

Tony. They built a beautiful home on the hill overlooking the City Park with an irrigation

ditch to play in. Theirs was the most enjoyable house to spend any holiday, especially

Christmas and the 4 th of July. She was the hostess with the mostest. There was always

room at the table, just as long as you were willing to get up and help with the dishes.



She and Tony were determined to give their children a good life, and to be productive in

their little town of Lander. Besides building a business, they were instrumental in

developing the Sinks Canyon Ski Area, and active board members of the Lander Golf

and Country Club. Linda wasn’t able to ski, but she and many other women made sure

there were ample amounts of sloppy joes, hot dogs, and hamburgers as well as hot

chocolate and coffee. They kept the place warm with their smiles, and everyone else

fed the fire in the fireplace.

Linda started the Lander Youth Center in the late 60s, and wrote articles for the

Wyoming State Journal on behalf of all the organizations she belonged to, including

neighborhood news. She was also the high school study hall teacher that everyone was

afraid of (not really) with her half glasses that let her watch the goings on from over the

lenses. Later in life, it was she who imagined and designed the financing and building of

the Lander Senior Center. She, together with other Center directors in the county

traveled from town to town, meeting to meeting, selling the idea of a penny capital

construction tax to realize a new dream. Linda refused to finance the county’s senior

center building and maintenance projects with a mill levy saying it should be a tax so

everyone who spends money in the county pays for it. The results are obvious in the

county’s communities, including the establishment of a perpetual funding mechanism in

the form of an endowment.



She has been a formidable foe during many games of scrabble (having won her last

one 2 weeks before her death), dominoes, bridge, rummy, and any card game you want

to put in front of her. Her favorite place on earth became her beloved deck on the banks

of the Popo Agie River. If she couldn’t round up a good game, she’d just sit and watch

her kids and grandkids play in the river.



Linda touched so many. Her family remembers her as a loving, caring, and strong

woman who instilled in them the importance of family, community, a desire to learn, to

explore and seek their greatest potential and dreams. One of her favorite sayings was

“Reach for the moon, because even if you miss it, you’ll be among the stars.”



For her beloved community, she left a legacy-from seeing that the hill to Capital Hill was

not the steep and dangerous hill it had originally been by insisting the city regrade it to a

gentle and safe incline; to making certain that everyone knows how the wonderful

community park came to be through encouraging the creation of the intrepetive sign

located at the park’s entrance; to the continuing advocacy for the senior population of

Fremont County.



She will be missed but her memory lives on through these advances, and the many

friends and family members who loved and cherished her.

She is suvived by Catherine and Eric Hollins of Oxford, OH, Mary and Mark Sanderson

of Lander, WY and Renee Radman of Casper, WY; grandchildren and their spouses

Erin (Sean) Stokes of Tremonton, Utah, Steven (Rene) Foley of Corpus Christi, TX,

Catherine (Stephen) Fields of Brookville, IN, Joshua Hollins of Nassau, Bahamas, Kathy

(Bryan) Shockley of Dallas TX, Serene (Will) Robinson of Riverton, WY, Shawn

(Maddie) Radman of Santa Barbara, CA, and AJ Radman of Bristow, VA; and10 great

grandchildren. She is preceeded in death by her beloved husband Tony and son Tony,

Jr., her parents, and her brothers and sisters. A family celebration of life will be held at a

later date.

Contributions can be made in her memory to the Lander Senior Center, 206 S Tenth St,

Lander, Wy 82520.