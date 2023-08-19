In loving memory, Kenneth Stroh

Kenneth L Stroh was born May 18, 1939, in Cheyenne Wyoming. He was the son of Alex and Martha Stroh. Ken was the youngest, having two older brothers Robert and Chuck.

Kenneth graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1959. He served in the Navy from May 1959 to June 1963. He met his wife Barbara Madelle Bigley of San Diego California while serving in the Navy. They were married in San Diego on June 23, 1963.

Soon after, Ken and Madelle moved to Laramie Wyoming where he worked for Albertson’s Food Store as a Meat Cutter. In Laramie is where both his daughters, Tecia and Kristine were born. They then moved to Lander in September 1970, where he worked as a Meat Cutter for Safeway, and Madelle was an RN at Bishop Randall Hospital. Ken was very active in the community serving ten years on the Fremont County District No. 1 School Board and six years on the Lander City Council.

In 1999, Ken married Gwen Durnal in Lander Wyoming and enjoyed 24 years of marriage. Ken loved being outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and later in life many trips to the mountain in his Razor with Gwen, and his treasured dog Tuffy.

Ken is survived by his wife Gwen, and his two daughters Tecia Hubble-(Devin) of Lander, Wyoming, and Kristine-(Darren) of Sarasota, Florida, and his stepchildren Kelly Dennis-(Dan) of Higby, Missouri, Jody Christman-(Steve) of La Grande, Oregon, Billy Durnal and Michael Durnal of Belle Fourche South Dakota. He is also survived by grandchildren Coby Hubble-(Amanda) of Crosby, North Dakota, and Whitney Sutt-(Phil) of Lander, Wyoming, Keaton and Riley Dimick of Sarasota, Florida. Also, great grandchildren Landon, Lucas, McKenzie, Madilyn, Delilah, and Trevin.

He is preceded in death by wife Madelle, parents Alex and Martha, and brother Robert.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 on Tuesday, August 22nd at the First Baptist Church on 339 Sweetwater St. in Lander, followed by military honors service at Mount Hope. Reception with food and fellowship to follow back at the church.