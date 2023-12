Kade Jason Smith, 15, of Shepherd, MT passed away August 4, 2023.

Gradey Douglas Smith, 13, of Sheperd, MT passed away November 11, 2023.

They are survived by their parents, Kyle and Janelle (Pigg) Smith; brother, Mason Smith of Shepherd, MT and Grandmother, Nancy Novotny of Riverton, WY.

Memorial services have taken place.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com