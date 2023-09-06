In loving memory, JoAnn Celia Friday

JoAnn Celia Friday, 55, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming passed away peacefully on August 30, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming.

JoAnn was born to Harold “Bradford” and Catherine Friday on February 12, 1968.

JoAnn served with the Indian Health Services for 18 years and then Wind River Cares for 7 years after. She really enjoyed what she did and she helped so many of her tribal members.

JoAnn was a strong independent woman with a heart of gold. JoAnn loved to cook for her family and plan dinners for them. She would cook anything you requested and make it with love! She also enjoyed country music, and visiting Shoshone Rose where she would swim, gamble, and have dinner. She especially loved her grandchildren!

JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Bradford Friday; brothers, Alfred and Kenny Friday; and sisters, Joan and Elaine Friday.

She is survived by her sons, Christopher Friday, William and Aaron Ferris; brothers, Howard Friday, Jerald Friday, Byron Friday; sisters, Carol Frida-Sanchez, Velinda Friday; nephews, Ivan TwoBulls, Sam Friday, Harold Friday, Wero Sanchez-Roman, “Bo-Bo”, Marcus Friday; nieces, Sylvia Friday, Mariah Friday, Misty Haddenham, Barbara Haddenham, Alicia Sanchez, Amy Friday, and Margaret Friday; grandkids, Joseph Friday, Jonathan Friday, Takara Ferris, Surae Trumbull, Marysa Trumbull, Amara Trumbull, Braylon Trumbull, Sisco&Emeri Friday Teyten Perry, Weston Perry, Alexander Friday, Sugarbug, Luis Sanchez-Guerrero, Salena Guerrero, Iliana “Foxy” TwoBulls, Ily “Red” TwoBulls; and her dogs, Pua and Blue.

A Rosary will be held at Blue Sky Hall at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. A visitation will take place that evening at 9:00 at the family home (60 Tillman Circle, Fort Washakie, WY 82514). A funeral service will be held at the family home at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 6, 2023 with interment following at Friday Cemetery.

