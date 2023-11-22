In loving memory, Jerry McDonald

Jerry Lynn McDonald beloved husband of Gay McDonald died November 11, 2023 in Billings Clinic Hospital. Jerry was born June 27, 1955 in Scottsbluff Nebraska. He lived most of his life in Lander, Wyoming. Gay and Jerry got married November 29, 1974. They would have been married 49 years later this month. He is survived by his wife Gay, his two sons Chris his wife Candice and Jeremy, his older brother Mike his wife Deb, and 5 grandchildren, Milt, Tucker, Jesse, Charlie Jane, Jenisa Shay. Jerry worked at U.S. Steel, CES, and did automotive body work. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be Dec. 9th at 10:30 am at Lander Church.of Christ