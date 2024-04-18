In loving memory, Gwen Montazemi

In Loving Memory

Gwen (Hudson) Montazemi

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Nerine Montazemi, 84, of Hebron passed away Monday, April 15, 2024, at her home. Gwen was born on September 25, 1939, in Lander, WY to the parents of Henry and Wilma (Gustin) Hudson.

Gwen received her registered nurse (RN) degree from Good Samaritan Hospital, Denver, CO. Gwen began her nursing career at the Denver Children's Hospital as a surgical nurse assisting mostly with heart surgeries. After moving to Northern Kentucky, she worked as an emergency room nurse, then as a nursing supervisor, and finally as an outpatient nurse. A 35-year nursing career that started with the former Booth Memorial Hospital, that changed ownership to St. Luke Hospital, and then to St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Wilma Hudson; and a brother and sister-in-law, Edwin “Butch” and Diane Hudson. Surviving is her husband of 63 years, Dory D. Montazemi; sons, Robert (wife, Jennifer) Montazemi and Shawn Montazemi; sister, Cheryl (husband, John) Jolly; brothers, Dick (wife, Celina) Hudson, David (wife, Nancy) Hudson, and 3 grandchildren; Luciano “Luke” Montazemi, Franchesca Montazemi, and Jacob Bowling.

Visitation is from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Monday, April 22, 2024, at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Funeral services to begin at 2:00 PM and the Interment will follow in Burlington Cemetery, Burlington, KY. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com.