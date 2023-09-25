In loving memory, Gloria LaDonna Moe Frazier

Gloria LaDonna Moe Frazier

1934-2023

LaDonna was born September 25th, 1934, in Chicago Illinois to Carl and Gloria Moe. She was raised in Wolf Point Montana. After graduating high school in 1952 she married Milo Gene Frazier. Together they raised seven children. They moved many times due to employment opportunities for Milo. Majority of the time raising their children was spent in Malta Montana. LaDonna worked in many different jobs, but they had one thing in common, she worked with the public. Everyone loved LaDonna, she is missed dearly by many. LaDonna passed away unexpectedly due to injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Bullhead City, AZ on September 1st, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milo, her parents, two brothers Arvid and Curtis (Coke) Moe, One sister Gloetta Moe, two sons Roger and Robbie Frazier, and one grandson, Nicholas Frazier.

LaDonna is survived by four sons, Randy (Katy), Ross (Sammie Jo), Rondell (Connie), and Royce Frazier. One daughter, Stacy (John) Devoe. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many friends.

Her family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.