In loving memory, Frank Xavier Morin Jr.

Frank Xavier Morin Jr. of Boise, Idaho, at the age of 77, died unexpectedly on March 1, 2024, at St. Alphonsus Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boise, Idaho. Frank Morin was born September 22, 1946, in Busby, Montana, to Frank X. Morin Sr. and Marie I. Laducer Morin. He was baptized at the St Labre Catholic Church in Ashland, Montana in October 1946.

Frank is enrolled member of the Turtle Mt. Ojibwe Tribe, of the Turtle Mt. Reservation, Belcourt, North Dakota. He graduated from Standing Rock High School, Standing Rock, North Dakota in 1965.

He served in the Reserved Officers Training (ROTC) Program while attending North Dakota State University. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in May of 1968.

Frank was a Vietnam Veteran, he served in the United States

Army, USAR, as a Reserved Commissioned Officer from September, 1969 to July, 1971.

His working career began in 1966, he worked for the Soil Conservation Service, Department of Agriculture, North Dakota, in 1969 when he had a break to serve in the Army. He finished his career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs from 1972, retiring in 1997.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 51 years of Marriage Rosella, Sons: Jacen X. Morin, Sr, Adam J. Morin, (Melanie) and Daughter: Rebecca I. Morin. Grandchildren:

Jacen X. Morin, Jr, Casey N. Morin, Jesse R. Morin, Peyton Hvizdak, Desmond and Royce Morin. Sisters: Charlene Pays and Bernadette

(Dave) Axness , Nieces: Angelique Beaupre(Mark), Dawn Quigley

( Tony), Anne Fimreite(Jeff), Kimberly Anderson(Shawn) and Nephews: Michael Axness (Tiffany), Anthony Bauer (Tracey), John Chalmers (Leah), James Chalmers(Melissa), and numerous grandchildren on his family’s side.

Frank was a respectful private man, he was a huge sports enthusiast, and loved the game of Baseball, Los Angeles Dodgers was his favorite team, and the Chicago Bears for football. He avidly watched and traveled to see them yearly. He looked forward to baseball season and he and his sons constantly analyzed each player every year. He enjoyed reading, traveling, Gambling at Casinos, scratch tickets and attending any professional Baseball game he could, especially the Dodgers. He loved and dedicated his whole life to his family they were his world. He was strong in his Catholic faith to the Lord and Virgin Mary. He will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, Frank and Marie Morin, Sister Sharon Morin Chalmers, Nephew Allen Chalmers, and Granddaughter Rainey Marie Morin. Frank will be lovingly remembered by all his family and extended Family.

Frank will be laid to rest at the Harris Cemetery, off Plunkett Road.

The funeral service will be as follows:

Wake Services: Thursday, March 7, 2024, Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Eagle Hall, St Stephens

Church Services: Friday, March 8, 2024 Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephens Church,

Burial: Will be at the Harris Cemetery after services, a feast will begin

after the burial at the St. Stephens Eagle Hall, St. Stephens.

