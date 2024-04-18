In loving memory, Frank Parker Hill, Jr.

Frank Parker Hill, Jr., 79, passed away Monday, April 15, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming. Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Inurnment with Military Honors will take place in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery.

Parker was born on December 1, 1944 in Montgomery, Alabama to Frank Parker, Sr. and Katharine (Underwood) Hill. The family moved to Riverton where Parker grew up and graduated from Riverton High School in 1963. He attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie and attained his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1967.

Parker proudly served his country in the United States Army for three years while serving in Vietnam in the 1st Calvary Division Air Mobile. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster.

Parker worked in the uranium mines during his summer break while in college and was a carpenter on and off for many years. He also worked as a Real Estate Agent; and was a counselor at the Wyoming Honor Farm. He also enjoyed working all over the state of Wyoming.

Parker was a devoted friend of Bill W. He was also a Bible believing Christian.

Parker is survived by brother, William Underwood Hill and wife Mary Kay; and brother, Richard Wood Hill; niece, Erin and husband Chase Rutherford and their three children, Graham, Grace, and Olivia; nephew, Brian Hill and wife Molly; and his close friend, Amber Dawn HaanPaa.

Parker was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Katharine Hill.

