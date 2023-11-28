In loving memory, Eunice McAdams

Eunice Mae passed away November 24, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. There will be wake services held November 29, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. At the Eastern Shoshone Boys and Girls Club, the wake will continue after services at the family residence #16 Driskel Lane Fort Washakie, WY. Her final resting services will begin 10:00 a.m. November 30, 2023, and will be held at the Eastern Shoshone Boys and Girls Club. She will be laid to rest at the Sacajawea Cemetery on Cemetery Road of Fort Washakie, WY.