In loving memory, Edwin (Ed) Earl Widman

Memorial services for Edwin (Ed) Earl Widman, age 84, will be held on September 16, at 2 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lander. Mr. Widman died August 23. 3023 at the Sublette Center in Pinedale, Wyoming.

He was a long-time resident of Riverton where he lived with his wife, Candace.

He was born May 1, 1939 in Laramie, Wyoming. He grew up in Centennial, where his parents owned and operated the Rosedale Dairy.

He started breaking horses at the age of ten, and spent his summers through his public school years working for his father and Centennial and Laramie area ranchers wrangling horses and cattle.

He graduated from Laramie High School and the University of Wyoming where he was member of the UW Symphony Orchestra, and Air Force ROTC. He entered the Air Force as a second lieutenant and, after a time serving as an air traffic control officer, he navigated KC-135 tankers, refueling fighter jets during the Viet Nam War. He and his crew earned commendations for Valor, rescuing crippled fighters from enemy air space. He left the Air Force with the rank of Captain.

He was later employed by the Californis Department of Corrections as a teacher, electrician, and cable television manager, and patole agent. He obtained his Masters Degree in Counselling from Chapman College in California.

He retired from the Wyoming Department of Corrections where he served as a counselor, case manager, snd lay chaplain at the State Penitentiary and Honor Farm.

He was a member of Lander Trinity Episcopal Church for twenty years.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Bailey. His father, Earl Widman, and his brother Roy. He leaves his son David in Pennsylvania, daughter Alexa of Colorado, stepdaughter Alicia.in Florida, and stepson Mark in Texas and Max in Riverton. He has ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildten.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veteran's or the Alzheimer's Association.