In loving memory, David C. Dickinson

David C Dickinson, age 73 passed away in the early morning hours of March 27, 2024.

David Dickinson was born April 27, 1950 in Sheridan, Wyoming. He was the middle son of Henry and Ruth (Cole) Dickinson.

IN HIS EARLY YEARS THEY MOVED FROM SHERIDAN TO LANDER WYOMING. Where he graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School class of 1969. Soon after he was drafted into the US Army. Before going overseas, he married Anne Johnson. While in Vietnam, his daughter, Michelle was born. He was honorably discharged April 2, 1971. Five years later, his son Travis was born. Although they later divorced, they remained friends until Anne passed away in 2023. In summer of 1980 he married Linda Kringle. They had two more children, Markie Lou, and Jonas.

In his youth, he had many jobs, but plumbing stuck. He spent the 80s in Jackson Wyoming, working for Wyoming Mechanical. Then returning to Lander to make it his permanent home. He became master plumber in the early 90s, and he started his own business Northwest plumbing. After he retired, you could find him working at Ace Hardware in the plumbing aisle.

Known for his great sense of humor and his famous “donkey call,”he was always the life of the party. He would often state he could make an ass out of himself anywhere he went! He enjoyed riding his horse, Tonka, hunting, fishing, camping, riding his Harley, spending time with family and friends and drinking in his backyard! Although he never made it to Nashville, he was definitely known for his music! He touched many lives, and was one of a kind.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Henry and Ruth Dickinson. Brothers, Joe (Marcy) Dickinson, and Daryl Dickinson. First wife Anne Johnson and special friend Debra Berger.

He is Survived by his daughter, Michelle Walker, son, Travis Dickinson, daughter, Markie Dickinson, and son Jonas Dickinson. Grandchildren, Kayla, Ruthie, Cassidy, Karly, Madison, Sully, Ivory Annie, Daryl Lesleah, Jamieson, and Christian. Four great-grandchildren. Nephews Shane Dickinson, Ryan Dickinson, and Dustin Dickinson. Niece Shannon Pechio, and numerous cousins and extended family. Also his second wife Linda Browne.

A celebration of life will be on April 27, 2024 beginning at 1pm at the Mt. Hope cemetery in Lander and continue to the VFW POST 954.