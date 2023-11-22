In loving memory, Colleen PURVES

Colleen Purves died on November 4, 2023, at her residence in Parker, Colorado. She was 93. Colleen was born in Los Angeles, the cherished only child of her parents. She received her BA in English from Marymount College, and began graduate studies at Loyola University, Los Angeles, an all-male campus at the time. There, Colleen met her future husband Dean Purves. They began an adventurous married life in the Air Force, raising seven children across the world and the USA. After 25 years in military service, Colleen and Dean sojourned in Las Cruces for 4 years, where she taught school and Dean built an adobe house. They eventually settled in Lander Wyoming, where they built their forever home. Colleen was a gifted writer and published poet. Both Dean and Colleen were active members of the Lander community. Over the years, Colleen worked at the Pioneer Museum, and taught religious education at Holy Family Catholic Church. Colleen is survived by six children, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dean, and daughter Anne Purves Pope. A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Summer 2024 in Lander, Wyoming.