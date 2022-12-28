In loving memory, Cheryl K. Childers

Cheryl’s heart was to make things special. She took time to sing “Happy Birthday” off-key and would cook a favorite meal for birthday celebrations, she enjoyed planning picnics, and loved to celebrate Christmas. She made every dress her daughter wore before the 6th grade, and she made quilts for veterans. She patiently listened to her kids when they phoned upset or stressed and forgave them when they were sassy (which was often). She gave “I love you”s away freely. She taught others to love Jesus, and filled notebooks up with prayers in her left-handed slant. She showed us how to work hard and on more than one occasion, had two jobs.

Cheryl’s children loved her “snaggle tooth” when she smiled big, and each were gifted with pet names such as dear-heart, punkin, ornery kid, sweet pea, baby doll and for her sons “Jussy-son” and “Jake-Brake.”

She had frequently-used phrases, some loved and others not so much, such as: “You can run, but you can’t hide,” “tend to your own knitting,” “who put a buck-fifty in you?” “oofta, honey,” “lean on your own breakfast,” “ask me no questions and I will tell you no lies,” and a few that shouldn’t be listed here-but we would love to share them if you ask.

Cheryl enjoyed playing cards with her husband, she was an avid reader and she loved to garden. She enjoyed sewing, creating quilts and collecting fabric. Cheryl loved lemon cake, strawberries and raspberries.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Childers, son Robert Maristuen, sister Kerry Martistuen, brother Keith Maristuen, and her parents, Kermit and Agnes. Cheryl is survived by her sister Monica Maristuen of Billings, MT, son and daughter-in-law, Justin & Tina Childers of Longview, WA, daughter and son-in-law JoDee & LeRoy Cazarez of Amarillo TX, and son Jake Childers of Sweetwater, TX. Cheryl was blessed with eight grandchildren: Nicolet, Ian, Caleb, Ryleigh, Meghan Lillian, Reace, and Carmendee.

Hudson’s Funeral Home is handling arrangements with a viewing Wednesday, December 28th from 5-7 at Hudson’s and church service on Thursday, December 29th at 10am at Bethel Lutheran Church, 626 Shoshone Street, Lander, WY 82520.

