In loving memory, Charles (Joe) Joseph Brown

Charles (Joe) Joseph Brown was born March 9, 1956 in Lander Wyoming to Jacqueline (Warren) Brown, and William M. Brown. Joe attended school in Lander Wyoming until the ninth grade. After that he tried his hand cooking at Dick’s Café in Sidney Nebraska.

Joe returned to Lander where he took a job at the Jeffrey City uranium mine. On March 03, 1982 he married the love of his life Brenda (Keith) Brown. Together they had three children. After the closing of the uranium mine in Jeffrey City he found his real career passion when he took a job as a powderman/ blaster at Jim Bridger coal mine in Rocksprings, Wyoming.

Joe’s biggest Passions were his family, friends, and restoring Chevelles. He enjoyed spending his time fixing cars, building things, and teaching his children and grandchildren his skills.

He is survived by his wife Brenda (Keith) Brown of Lander; children, Tanya Brown of Lander, Tylor Brown of Gillette; siblings Dorothy Pence of lander, Victoria Gifford of Georgia, Jeanne Beemer of Colorado, Dinnis Brown of Lander; grandchildren Bridgetta Brown of Riverton, and Bradley Brown of Gillette.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jacqueline (Warren) Brown, and William M. Brown; son Jeremy James Brown; siblings Jim Brown, John Brown, and Paul Brown.

