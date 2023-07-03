In loving memory, Chad Wiedeman

I am sad to announce the passing of Chad Wiedeman of Riverton, WY. He passed June 29, 2023, Wyoming Medical Center Casper, WY due to complications from trauma.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Chad July 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. A Float on the river for Chad is being organized in the near future and details will be shared once solidified.

Chad was a proud, native, Wyomingite who enjoyed fishing hunting and anything outdoors. His heart was filled with kindness and generosity, all he ever wanted was for others around him to be happy. He was a spectacular guide, and highly requested. He attended fly fishing guide school in Montana – Certified in Jackson Hole, WY – Rapid Rescue. He donated trips yearly to Project Healing Waters for disabled veterans.

A wonderful friend to those he loved a perfect and loving son to his mother. Chad graduated Riverton High School in 2005. He participated in football, baseball and won awards wrestling.

Chad is survived by his mother Jamie S. Manning, his aunt Judy Rambo husband Tom and family cousins James Arnold wife Lisa and family, Brenda Lynn husband Randy Lynn and family.

Brothers in Life

Tyler Morton

Warren LaRose

Michael Graham

Lyle Hughes

Travis Good

J R Morton

Kirk Hawker

Johnny Martin

Jackson Lytle