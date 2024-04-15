In loving memory, Billie Dutcher

Billie Dutcher, age 80, passed away in her home on April 10th, 2024 after an exhausting battle with autoimmune, heart and lung disease. Billie was born February 19, 1944 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Irene and Harry Brown, and second oldest of her surviving three sisters, Sandy Brown, Rosey Graff, and Selena Brown.

Billie grew up in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Her parents owned and managed the Anvil Hotel where she worked day to day until leaving for college. In Jackson she enjoyed skiing and volunteered as a ski patrol on Snow King Mountain. She grew up doing many adventures outside including horseback riding, fishing on Jackson lake, and hunting.

Billie moved to Alaska in 1965 with her husband at the time, Donald Blasko. They had two children, Brenda and Ben Blasko. Billie lived in Alaska for 15 years, working as a Registered Nurse in the hospital Intensive Care Unit, ski patrolling at Alyeska Ski Resort, and in her free time could be found cross country skiing, clam digging, ice skating, and hunting.

Don and Billie later divorced and Billie moved to Lander in 1983 and met and married Steve Dutcher. Steve and Billie were set up on a date by a mutual friend and they quickly discovered that they were a true match with admirable love for each other. They maintained a strong bond for all 39 years and enjoyed each other’s company through many horsepacking, hunting, fishing, snowmachining, and camping adventures with their beloved dogs, mules, horses, children, and grandchildren.

Billie was a passionate nurse and she worked at the Lander Hospital before going back to school to earn a Masters in Nursing Education from the University of Wyoming to then begin teaching at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. She taught students for many years. She loved teaching and seeing her students succeed in the field. She eventually became the Director of Nursing at CWC. After retiring Billie and Steve continued to participate in their shared hobbies for as long as they could before Billie’s health declined. She continued with other hobbies as she aged including painting with watercolors, growing beautiful poppy flower and sunflower gardens, exploring archeological historic sites around Wyoming, and participating in bird watching and the Audubon bird counts. She also continued to adventure with her close friend Linda, going on horseback trail rides, making their special cowgirl wine, and playing bridge with a group of women in Lander. She was involved in the community of Lander through being a member of PEO, the Lander Art District, an election worker, and census counter. She also participated in the Wind River Backcountry horsemen and competed in cross country cart driving competitions, and was an instructor for Becoming an Outdoors-Women in Wyoming.

Billie is survived by her husband Steve Dutcher. Her children: Brenda Blasko, Ben Blasko, Ryan Dutcher, Britt Dutcher and Erin Knightner. Her grandchildren: Taylor Blasko, Lea Blasko, Joseph Blasko, Grayson Gardner, and Avery Knightner. Her sisters: Sandy, Rosey, and Selena.

A celebration of life with family and friends will be in May over Memorial Day weekend. Saturday, 5/25/24 from 2-4pm at the Lander Pioneer Museum livery stable building.

