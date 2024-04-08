In loving memory, Ann K. Moxley

Ann K. Moxley, 93, of Lander, Wyoming died on April 2, 2024 in Lander. The Funeral Service will be 10:00am, Friday, April 12, 2024 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 629 Cascade St, Lander, Wyoming under the direction of the Sink’s Canyon Ward. Burial will be April 19, 2024 in the Mountain View Cemetery, 620 11th Ave, Longmont, Colorado 80501, under the direction of Ahlberg Funeral Home.

Ann was born on April 29, 1930 to Frederick Gustav Koch and Anna-Erna Philipena Hollander in Greenwich, Connecticut. She was the only child of immigrant parents from Germany. She grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1948. She then attended 3 years of teachers college. Ann married Arthur Moxley on February 18, 1951. First and foremost she was a homemaker raising her 5 children and a foster child. She actively served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Poughkeepsie, New York, Longmont, Colorado, and Lander, Wyoming. Ann loved animals and had many beloved dogs, cats and horses.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Gustav Koch; husband, Arthur Moxley; son, Roy Moxley; great-grandson, Zachary Arthur Rahden.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Cheryl) Moxley of Lander, Wyoming, Claire Squires of Lander, Wyoming, Karl (Carol) Moxley of Boise, Idaho, Fern (Tracy) Burger of Longmont, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Beth Moxley (wife of Roy) of Firth, Idaho; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren so far; 1 great-great-grandchild so far.

Memorial Contributions may be mailed directly to the Lander Pet Connection, 120 Chittim Road, PO Box 854, Lander, Wyoming 82520.

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com