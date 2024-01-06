Hudson Mayor’s Minute: January 2024

(Hudson, WY) – Hudson Mayor Sherry Oler puts out the Mayor’s Minute every month in the Hudson newsletter. Below is her minute for the month of January.

Hudson’s WWDC Level 1 Master Plan was approved and now waits for approved funding.

Hudson Draw was cleaned with the help of the Wyoming Honor Farm.

Advertisement

The sewer lift station parts are not received yet and I hope for a January installation.

Hudson’s new Digital sign (donated by the WRVC) is ordered and will hopefully be installed in January.

I have been busy with work on FCAG’s pitch to the Governor’s State Shooting Complex Task Force promoting the selection of property in Fremont County.

The HERO Grant Application is downloaded and available on the town’s website. Letters were sent to Hudson’s businesses regarding the HERO application and asking to connect with them to identify Hudson’s community needs.

Advertisement

The Town ordinances have been scanned and downloaded on Hudson’s website.

We have received several applications for a Town Code Enforcement Officer. Town Council and I will be scheduling interviews soon.

WyDOT Speed Study is requested, and we are searching for grant fund opportunities to pay for radar speed sign installation, if approved.

Advertisement

Hudson Cemetery committee: please contact Kathy at Town Hall if you care about the condition of Hudson’s Cemetery and would like to help improve it.

Fremont County Historical Society came to Hudson for a day to help inventory historical items on Hudson’s History. Sometime in February, I hope to deliver the documents (minute books, newspaper articles, and photographs, etc.) to the Wyoming State Archives in Cheyenne for historical preservation and public digital access.

I and others continue to attend webinars each month on funding opportunities to pursue project grant funds for Hudson.

Advertisement

To read the entire newsletter, click here.

For more information, call the town of Hudson at (307) 332-3605.