Hot Springs State Park announces proposal request for ‘substantial development opportunity’

Wyoming State Parks officials are inviting proposals for a significant and exciting development opportunity within Hot Springs State Park.

“This RFP presents an unparalleled opportunity for innovative development and economic growth in the community and across the region,” says Nick Neylon, Wyoming State Parks Deputy Director.

Wyoming State Parks is seeking proposals for a new lessee to develop, construct, operate, and maintain a lodging facility, aquatic facility, and conference center within Hot Springs State Park. The facilities may be separate, or combined, and situated in a location or locations to be proposed by RFP respondents.

The selected proposal should align with the park’s 2016 master plan and mission to preserve its natural resources while enhancing the visitor experience. Proposals must include, but are not limited to:

· An 80-room lodging facility

· Fresh and mineral water aquatic facilities

· Food and beverage operations

· Conference and banquet facilities

Proposals may also include the significant redevelopment and operation of the Star Plunge aquatic facility and Hot Springs Hotel and Spa, to commence at the conclusion of their current management agreements.

“These two properties are currently under short-term management agreements with us, and we’re required to use an RFP process to enter into any long-term concession agreements,” says Brooks Jordan, Wyoming State Parks District Manager.

Submission Guidelines:

Interested parties are invited to submit their proposals by March 13, 2024. For more information and to obtain the complete RFP package, click here.

Wyoming State Parks looks forward to reviewing innovative proposals that will contribute to the park’s legacy and provide enriching experiences for generations to come.

About Hot Springs State Park:

Nestled in the heart of Thermopolis, Wyoming, Hot Springs State Park is renowned for its stunning landscapes, mineral-rich hot springs, and diverse recreational opportunities. As a treasured destination for locals and tourists, the park has long been a haven for relaxation, adventure, and family-friendly experiences.