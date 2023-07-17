Hot, possibly record-high temperatures in store for Monday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Monday is looking like a hot summer day across the state today, with above to near-record-high temperatures. The Wyoming summer heat will kick in today, especially east of the Divide. Some record-high temperatures may be within a few degrees of being tied/broken. Winds pick up during the afternoon, with 30 to 40 mph gusts possible at times. Be sure to stay hydrated and stay safe! #wywx pic.twitter.com/YxuoWvg5Z8 — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) July 17, 2023

By the afternoon, winds begin to increase as a front moves through.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during this time, mainly in northern parts of the state.

Highs will be in the 90’s for most today, with Dubois at 86 degrees and Shoshoni at 100 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 50’s for most. h/t NWSR