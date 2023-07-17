Hot, possibly record-high temperatures in store for Monday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Monday is looking like a hot summer day across the state today, with above to near-record-high temperatures.
By the afternoon, winds begin to increase as a front moves through.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during this time, mainly in northern parts of the state.
Highs will be in the 90’s for most today, with Dubois at 86 degrees and Shoshoni at 100 degrees.
Lows tonight will be in the 50’s for most.