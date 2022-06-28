Hiker injured by grizzly bear west of Meeteetse

(Cody, WY) – Monday afternoon the Park County Sheriff’s Office notified the Wyoming Game and Fish Department that a man was injured by a bear while hiking Francs Peak west of Meeteetse. The man was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Billings, Montana where he is receiving treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and Game and Fish personnel and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are gathering further details today. Based on the initial investigation, this appears to be a surprise encounter between the individual and a grizzly bear. The man, an experienced out-of-state recreationist, was hiking at a high elevation when he encountered the bear at close range. The encounter happened too suddenly for him to deploy the bear spray he was carrying.

Based on the information gathered during the initial investigation, Game and Fish plans no management action at this time. Game and Fish will continue to monitor bear activity in the area and will make management decisions in the best interest of public safety.

“We wish the individual a full and speedy recovery,” said Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Corey Class.