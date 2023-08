Valentine Ramiro Gonzalez was born July 14, 2023, in Denver to Amarah Arthur and Ramiro Gonzalez. This #little was 4 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 17 inches long.

He was born at 34 weeks, he is finally being released from the NICU. He brothers and family can’t wait to meet him.

Congratulations to the family of this new #little!

Submit your own Birth Announcement to County 10 for SageWest Health Care’s series #Littles by using this form.

Submit a Birth Announcement Here

Submit a Birthday or Anniversary Message Here