HeadsUp: Wyoming 28 South Pass roads closed to light, high profile vehicles; extreme blowover risk – February 5, 2024

UPDATE – As of 9:20 AM, a level 1 chain law is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.” and “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

(Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 roads in the South Pass area are currently closed to light, high profile vehicles for Monday, February 5, due to extreme blowover risk, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

All enclosed trailers under 40,000 GVW are restricted.

The closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as “Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow.”

Click here to learn more about WYDOT’s blowover risk messaging.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.