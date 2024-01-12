HeadsUp: WY 28 South Pass roads closed to all travel – January 12

(Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 South Pass roads are currently closed to light, high profile vehicles as of 6:04 AM on Friday, January 12 due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT.

The closure is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

The estimated opening time is currently unknown, and WYDOT reminds that parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays them from opening the road.

